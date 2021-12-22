Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $4.06 Million Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,940 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 8,756 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $4,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 262.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,239,980 shares of the airline’s stock worth $118,921,000 after buying an additional 1,622,200 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,113,685 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $536,936,000 after acquiring an additional 808,601 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 884.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 690,802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,675,000 after acquiring an additional 620,657 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 181.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 953,843 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $49,056,000 after acquiring an additional 614,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,432,167 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,783,624,000 after acquiring an additional 480,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LUV opened at $40.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -817.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.03. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The company’s revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.99) EPS. Research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.78.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

