Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $4.63 Million Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,428 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 15,517 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Gentex worth $4,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Gentex by 11.7% during the third quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 119,652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,524 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 26,480 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 119,078 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 49,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gentex alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $316,106.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $278,538.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,470. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $33.33 on Wednesday. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $30.40 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.74 and its 200 day moving average is $33.77.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.07 million. Gentex had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GNTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.25.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.