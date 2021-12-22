Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $5.44 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,705 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,769,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,531,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $143.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.34. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $94.97 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The firm has a market cap of $61.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

Several brokerages have commented on COF. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.46.

In related news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

