Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,032 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Ameren were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 7,940.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 47.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

AEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameren from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

In other Ameren news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $4,976,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $87.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $69.79 and a 1-year high of $90.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.32.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 57.59%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

