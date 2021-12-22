Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,868 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $4,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 26.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 224,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 47,507 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 5.0% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 35,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 5.6% during the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 154,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.6% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 323,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 104.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,941,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,572,000 after purchasing an additional 993,463 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp stock opened at $22.69 on Wednesday. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $15.73 and a 12-month high of $24.57. The stock has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.47%.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $275,421.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 9,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $220,526.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,361,619. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on KEY. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.46.

KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

