Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Purchases 13,870 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,870 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $4,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the third quarter worth $3,714,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in Raymond James by 50.0% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Raymond James by 50.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Raymond James by 201.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 132,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,448,000 after acquiring an additional 88,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Raymond James by 472.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 52.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,527,671.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $480,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,013 shares of company stock valued at $2,968,320. Insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.83.

NYSE RJF opened at $96.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $61.68 and a 12-month high of $103.46. The firm has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 15.68%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.