Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Reduces Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,318 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Stericycle worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stericycle by 212.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Stericycle during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Stericycle by 7,055.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Stericycle during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Stericycle during the second quarter valued at $95,000. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $57.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.06. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.37. Stericycle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.76 and a fifty-two week high of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $648.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.78 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SRCL. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

