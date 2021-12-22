Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Purchased by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,818 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $4,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 9.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,249,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,624,732,000 after acquiring an additional 12,004,573 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,392,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,115,117,000 after purchasing an additional 454,511 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 55,234,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784,751 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Snap by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 41,204,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,688,000 after buying an additional 2,354,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Snap by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,593,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,351,000 after buying an additional 582,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Snap from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.09.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $51,993,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 77,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $6,177,972.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,848,962 shares of company stock worth $112,539,187 over the last 90 days.

SNAP stock opened at $46.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.96 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The company has a market cap of $74.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.76 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

