Snow Lake Resources Ltd’s (NASDAQ:LITM) Quiet Period Will End on December 29th

Snow Lake Resources’ (NASDAQ:LITM) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, December 29th. Snow Lake Resources had issued 3,200,000 shares in its IPO on November 19th. The total size of the offering was $24,000,000 based on an initial share price of $7.50. During Snow Lake Resources’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITM opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. Snow Lake Resources has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $18.42.

Snow Lake Resources Company Profile

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. is a renewable energy powered electric mine which can deliver zero carbon battery grade lithium. Snow Lake Resources Ltd. is based in WINNIPEG, MB.

