Snowball (SNOB) Trading 10.9% Higher Over Last Week

Snowball (CURRENCY:SNOB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, Snowball has traded up 10.9% against the dollar. One Snowball coin can now be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00001440 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Snowball has a total market capitalization of $4.57 million and approximately $249,023.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00056976 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,979.63 or 0.08129097 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,972.47 or 1.00034934 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00073618 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00048558 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002674 BTC.

About Snowball

Snowball’s total supply is 17,378,038 coins and its circulating supply is 6,488,627 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Buying and Selling Snowball

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snowball should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Snowball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

