SnowSwap (SNOW) Price Hits $5.57

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Over the last week, SnowSwap has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. One SnowSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.57 or 0.00011408 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SnowSwap has a market cap of $2.46 million and approximately $23,226.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00056467 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,969.10 or 0.08123745 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,797.15 or 0.99875388 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00073526 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00048441 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002672 BTC.

SnowSwap Profile

SnowSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 441,944 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

