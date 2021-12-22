Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 36,079 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 382,580 shares.The stock last traded at $16.29 and had previously closed at $16.57.

Separately, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sohu.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company has a market cap of $639.90 million, a PE ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.91 and its 200-day moving average is $20.03.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 69.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,257 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,472 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 9.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the third quarter valued at $1,992,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 1,332.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 354,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,383,000 after acquiring an additional 329,529 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 118.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 28,143 shares during the period. 40.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

