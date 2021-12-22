Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.17.

SLDB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Solid Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 348.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 89,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 69,305 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 163.1% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 36,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 22,560 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 79.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 567,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 250,795 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 4.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 585,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 24,266 shares during the period. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLDB stock opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. Solid Biosciences has a one year low of $1.59 and a one year high of $11.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.90.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

