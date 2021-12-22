Solvay (OTCMKTS:SVYSF) Shares Up 0.4%

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF)’s share price traded up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $112.70 and last traded at $112.70. 275 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.28.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.28.

Solvay Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SVYSF)

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

