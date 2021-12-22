Sonar Hits One Day Trading Volume of $118,569.00 (PING)

Sonar (CURRENCY:PING) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Sonar coin can currently be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Sonar has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. Sonar has a market cap of $15.21 million and approximately $118,569.00 worth of Sonar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00057549 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,941.87 or 0.08122408 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,547.93 or 1.00035250 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00073841 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00049928 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Sonar Profile

Sonar launched on June 8th, 2017. Sonar’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,703,464,935 coins. The Reddit community for Sonar is https://reddit.com/r/sonarplatform . Sonar’s official Twitter account is @SonarToken

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

