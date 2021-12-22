Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $30.06

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.06 and traded as high as $32.73. Sonic Healthcare shares last traded at $32.66, with a volume of 27,259 shares changing hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Sonic Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Get Sonic Healthcare alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.72.

Sonic Healthcare Ltd. engages in the provision of medical diagnostics services. It operates through the following segments: Laboratory, Imaging, and Other. The Laboratory segment offers pathology and clinical services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, and Ireland.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.