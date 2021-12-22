Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Earns “Hold” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $65.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 16.49% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.80.
Shares of NYSE:SON traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.80. 6,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,079. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.74. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $54.82 and a 52-week high of $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.79.
In other Sonoco Products news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $100,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.
About Sonoco Products
Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.
