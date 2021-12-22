Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Earns “Hold” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $65.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 16.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SON traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.80. 6,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,079. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.74. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $54.82 and a 52-week high of $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $100,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.