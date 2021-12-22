SOTA Finance (SOTA) Price Tops $0.0080 on Major Exchanges

SOTA Finance (CURRENCY:SOTA) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 22nd. SOTA Finance has a market capitalization of $319,819.46 and approximately $1,373.00 worth of SOTA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SOTA Finance has traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar. One SOTA Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005279 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00041317 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $102.93 or 0.00210600 BTC.

About SOTA Finance

SOTA is a coin. Its launch date was December 20th, 2020. SOTA Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,994,844 coins. SOTA Finance’s official Twitter account is @sotaNFTs

According to CryptoCompare, “SOTA is a multi-chain digital content NFT platform where users can create, sell and buy digital content NFTs. Users follow their favorite creators, buy and sell their collectibles in the SOTA market.Creators can select to create NFTs on different blockchain networks. The platform starts with Ethereum, then adds TomoChain and other chains gradually. SOTA is the governance token of the SOTA platform that provides users with benefits when using it. “

SOTA Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOTA Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOTA Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOTA Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

