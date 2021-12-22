Sourcebio International Plc (LON:SBI) Insider Christopher Mills Sells 14,631 Shares

Sourcebio International Plc (LON:SBI) insider Christopher Mills sold 14,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.98), for a total value of £21,946.50 ($28,995.24).

Christopher Mills also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Christopher Mills sold 25,846 shares of Sourcebio International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.85), for a total value of £36,184.40 ($47,806.05).

On Friday, December 10th, Christopher Mills sold 4,154 shares of Sourcebio International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.88), for a total transaction of £5,898.68 ($7,793.21).

On Tuesday, November 9th, Christopher Mills sold 56,846 shares of Sourcebio International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.65), for a total transaction of £71,057.50 ($93,879.64).

On Thursday, November 11th, Christopher Mills sold 9,474 shares of Sourcebio International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.65), for a total transaction of £11,842.50 ($15,646.06).

On Wednesday, October 20th, Christopher Mills sold 1,339,517 shares of Sourcebio International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.65), for a total value of £1,674,396.25 ($2,212,176.31).

LON:SBI opened at GBX 151.94 ($2.01) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.81. Sourcebio International Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 125 ($1.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 240 ($3.17). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 135.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 150.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £112.71 million and a P/E ratio of 6.64.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.51) price objective on shares of Sourcebio International in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

About Sourcebio International

Sourcebio International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various laboratory services and products to clients in the healthcare, clinical, life science research, and biopharma industries in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company's services cover histopathology reporting and human tissue testing services; genomics services to pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, life science, and academic markets; stability storage solutions; and COVID-19 antigen PCR testing services.

