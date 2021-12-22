Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.35

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 115500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.76, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.13 million and a PE ratio of 1.14.

Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.55 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Southern Energy Corp. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Energy Corp. oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are Central Mississippi Assets that covers an area of approximately 31,000 acres containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg and Mount Olive, and Mississippi.

