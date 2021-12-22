S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Ninety One SA PTY Ltd

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd trimmed its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,886,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $815,394,000 after purchasing an additional 967,581 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $312,463,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 357.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 730,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,513,000 after purchasing an additional 571,161 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,801,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,321,000 after purchasing an additional 453,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,029,000. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPGI. Raymond James boosted their price target on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.80.

Shares of SPGI opened at $470.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $113.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $460.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $437.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.