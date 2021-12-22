Space Cow Boy (SCB) Achieves Market Cap of $638,422.98

Space Cow Boy (CURRENCY:SCB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. During the last week, Space Cow Boy has traded up 38.8% against the dollar. One Space Cow Boy coin can now be bought for $19.56 or 0.00040320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Space Cow Boy has a market cap of $638,422.98 and approximately $49,515.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Space Cow Boy Profile

Space Cow Boy is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 82,315 coins and its circulating supply is 32,647 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

Space Cow Boy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space Cow Boy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Space Cow Boy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Space Cow Boy using one of the exchanges listed above.

