SparksPay Trading Down 10% Over Last Week (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $26,913.26 and $21.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SparksPay alerts:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000024 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000454 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,884,421 coins and its circulating supply is 10,651,308 coins. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SparksPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparksPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.