SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 815.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 96,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after buying an additional 85,679 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 39,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 209,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,899,000 after buying an additional 17,679 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $787,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 75.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 12,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $51.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.91. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.23 and a fifty-two week high of $52.67.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

