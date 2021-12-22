SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Acquired by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 997.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,188 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.43% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $6,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 37.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $117,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $222,000.

Shares of MDYV stock opened at $68.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.58. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $54.17 and a 12 month high of $73.22.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

