SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 55,198 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 432,796 shares.The stock last traded at $125.28 and had previously closed at $125.02.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.19.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 14,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

