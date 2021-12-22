SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 104.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $6,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 63.6% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $500.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $511.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $498.51. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $409.73 and a 52 week high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

