Spectre.ai Utility Token Price Hits $0.0660 on Top Exchanges (SXUT)

Spectre.ai Utility Token (CURRENCY:SXUT) traded 189.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Spectre.ai Utility Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0660 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Spectre.ai Utility Token has traded 253.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Spectre.ai Utility Token has a market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $260.00 worth of Spectre.ai Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005320 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00041336 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.53 or 0.00209689 BTC.

About Spectre.ai Utility Token

Spectre.ai Utility Token (CRYPTO:SXUT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s total supply is 42,980,365 coins and its circulating supply is 24,529,558 coins. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI . Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official website is www.spectre.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “SPECTRE (short for Speculative Tokenized Trading Exchange) is an Ethereum-based broker-less financial trading platform. SPECTRE has two types of tokens, each separately traded on different exchanges. As for the utility token, it doesn't pay financial dividends, however, it gives in-platform privileges to traders. SPECTRE is a website that allows you to trade on the direction of currencies, commodities, stocks and other assets, for financial gain. Uniquely, it offers the ability for traders to earn 5-200% returns (average 73%) ROI on just 1 trade within minutes. Unlike traditional brokerages, it sits on top of our global auditing technology meaning that it provides unparalleled transparency. Traders may choose the off-site trading account option and never deposit at SPECTRE to trade to see how things work. SPECTRE's liquidity pool (i.e balance sheet) is owned by our platform users who receive rewards based on the traded volume in SPECTRE, and not by a centralised management. “

Buying and Selling Spectre.ai Utility Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectre.ai Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectre.ai Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

