Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Market Cap Tops $2.67 Million

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $120.00 or 0.00245644 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00032024 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002822 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00022753 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.62 or 0.00506906 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00082390 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

