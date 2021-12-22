Spectrum (SPT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Spectrum has a market capitalization of $26,790.62 and approximately $36.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Spectrum has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One Spectrum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Spectrum alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.80 or 0.00319442 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007376 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000613 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Spectrum Coin Profile

SPT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.