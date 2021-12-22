Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.90

Shares of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.90 and traded as low as $13.17. Spero Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.82, with a volume of 83,098 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded Spero Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.78 and a 200-day moving average of $15.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.52.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.04). Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 454.11% and a negative return on equity of 69.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc bought 134,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.65 per share, with a total value of $2,509,226.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Spero Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,802,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,185,000 after purchasing an additional 23,706 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Spero Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,276,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,824,000 after purchasing an additional 170,094 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in Spero Therapeutics by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 555,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,229,000 after purchasing an additional 222,975 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,190,000 after acquiring an additional 31,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 374,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 31,937 shares in the last quarter. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

