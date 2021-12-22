SPINDLE (SPD) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 67.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 22nd. In the last week, SPINDLE has traded down 65.7% against the US dollar. One SPINDLE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. SPINDLE has a total market capitalization of $197,256.43 and approximately $9,360.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,335.39 or 0.99029967 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00056159 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.22 or 0.00279085 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.52 or 0.00421067 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004653 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.23 or 0.00143895 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00009396 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00010273 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001936 BTC.

SPINDLE Profile

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

SPINDLE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

