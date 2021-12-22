Splinterlands Price Up 14.8% This Week (SPS)

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 22nd. During the last week, Splinterlands has traded up 14.8% against the dollar. One Splinterlands coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Splinterlands has a market cap of $36.07 million and $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Splinterlands alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00054296 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,934.84 or 0.08081256 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,653.15 or 0.99922308 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00073333 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00047381 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002645 BTC.

About Splinterlands

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Splinterlands Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splinterlands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Splinterlands using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Splinterlands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Splinterlands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.