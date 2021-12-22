Splinterlands (SPS) Market Capitalization Hits $36.07 Million

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 22nd. Splinterlands has a total market cap of $36.07 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Splinterlands has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar. One Splinterlands coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00057027 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,935.15 or 0.08130223 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,428.44 or 1.00055551 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00073617 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00049874 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002678 BTC.

About Splinterlands

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

