Splintershards Price Reaches $0.23 on Top Exchanges (SPS)

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Splintershards has a total market cap of $74.95 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Splintershards coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000476 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Splintershards has traded 10% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Coin98 (C98) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004537 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00013573 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00010357 BTC.

Jade Protocol (JADE) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $47.83 or 0.00099093 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded 51.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000125 BTC.

DefiXBet (DXB) traded up 10,391.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Splintershards

Splintershards (SPS) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 382,291,666 coins and its circulating supply is 326,334,919 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Splintershards Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splintershards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Splintershards using one of the exchanges listed above.

