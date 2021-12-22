Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Shares Down 4.7%

Shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) were down 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.94 and last traded at $17.99. Approximately 3,437 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 630,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.88.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SRAD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.11.

The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRAD. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth about $180,278,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth about $69,692,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth about $45,260,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth about $22,630,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth about $11,911,000. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.

