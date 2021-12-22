Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $307.71.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 198,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,657,000 after acquiring an additional 40,320 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 13,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $223,492,000. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $238.11 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $201.68 and a 12-month high of $387.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.28 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $255.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

