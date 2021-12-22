Springfield Properties (LON:SPR) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Springfield Properties Plc (LON:SPR) shares traded up 2.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 145.60 ($1.92) and last traded at GBX 145.60 ($1.92). 26,690 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 115,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 142 ($1.88).

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.05) price target on shares of Springfield Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £149.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 145.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 154.09.

Springfield Properties Plc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two markets, Private Housing and Affordable. It is also involved in hiring plants and machineries, property development, buys and sells real estate and residential property, and management services.

