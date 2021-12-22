SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $81.17

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $81.17 and last traded at $81.17, with a volume of 10123 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.91.

Several research firms have issued reports on SSNC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.82.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.2426 dividend. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 28.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 193.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the third quarter worth about $46,000. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSNC)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

