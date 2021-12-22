SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $350.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on SSP Group from 370.00 to 350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

OTCMKTS SSPPF opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.61. SSP Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.97 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

