Stabilus S.A. (ETR:STM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Stabilus S.A. (ETR:STM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €68.33 ($76.78).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STM shares. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €63.00 ($70.79) price target on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($59.55) price target on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €78.00 ($87.64) price target on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($91.01) price target on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($80.90) target price on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

STM stock opened at €63.00 ($70.79) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €63.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €65.37. Stabilus has a 52 week low of €55.40 ($62.25) and a 52 week high of €72.55 ($81.52). The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.84.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

