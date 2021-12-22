Stafi (FIS) Trading Up 1.8% This Week

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One Stafi coin can now be purchased for $1.17 or 0.00002434 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Stafi has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. Stafi has a market cap of $13.15 million and $4.79 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $117.47 or 0.00244005 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002815 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00024843 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.55 or 0.00503788 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00087187 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007455 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Stafi Profile

Stafi uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. The official website for Stafi is www.stafi.io . Stafi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi . Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Stafi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stafi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stafi using one of the exchanges listed above.

