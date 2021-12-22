Standard Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $212,504.00 (STND)

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 22nd. During the last week, Standard Protocol has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000721 BTC on exchanges. Standard Protocol has a market cap of $4.72 million and $212,504.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00056480 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,964.69 or 0.08128868 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,855.71 or 1.00169769 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00073517 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00048211 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002665 BTC.

About Standard Protocol

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Buying and Selling Standard Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Standard Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Standard Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

