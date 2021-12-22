Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 51,921 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 643,289 shares.The stock last traded at $11.12 and had previously closed at $11.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.24. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.37 and a beta of 1.35.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Steelcase had a return on equity of 1.38% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $738.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 527.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,371,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,156,000 after purchasing an additional 265,327 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Steelcase by 2.3% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,000,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,085,000 after buying an additional 137,326 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Steelcase by 7.5% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,896,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,764,000 after buying an additional 413,779 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Steelcase by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,237,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,020,000 after buying an additional 62,898 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Steelcase by 1.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,319,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,047,000 after buying an additional 26,125 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

