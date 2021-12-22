Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) COO Sells $90,800.00 in Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of Stem stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $90,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark William Triplett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of Stem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $92,050.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of Stem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $114,550.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of Stem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $124,700.00.

On Thursday, October 28th, Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of Stem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $117,350.00.

Stem stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,609,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242,023. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.75. Stem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $51.49.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12.

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on Stem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 40.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stem

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

