Step Finance (STEP) Price Hits $0.34

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. In the last seven days, Step Finance has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. Step Finance has a total market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $3.71 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Step Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000705 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Step Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00057013 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,922.44 or 0.08097726 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,346.10 or 0.99808593 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00073204 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00048433 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002691 BTC.

About Step Finance

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Step Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Step Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Step Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.