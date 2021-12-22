Step Hero Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $432,421.00 (HERO)

Step Hero (CURRENCY:HERO) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, Step Hero has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Step Hero has a market capitalization of $6.43 million and approximately $432,421.00 worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Step Hero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005320 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00041336 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.53 or 0.00209689 BTC.

About Step Hero

Step Hero (HERO) is a coin. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,951,109 coins. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Step Hero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Hero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Hero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Step Hero using one of the exchanges listed above.

