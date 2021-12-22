stETH Trading Up 27.7% This Week (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One stETH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. stETH has a total market cap of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00057006 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,965.16 or 0.08128764 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,741.75 or 0.99922881 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00073601 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00048186 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002674 BTC.

stETH Coin Profile

stETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . stETH’s official website is lido.fi . The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

