Steven D. Fitz Sells 7,369 Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CRO Steven D. Fitz sold 7,369 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $101,692.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUMO traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.89. 1,032,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,636. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 3.23. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.32.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $62.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.85 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 48.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SUMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research cut Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sumo Logic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUMO. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 87,556 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $512,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 396.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 55,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. 69.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

