STM Group (LON:STM) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $33.40

STM Group Plc (LON:STM)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 33.40 ($0.44) and traded as high as GBX 33.40 ($0.44). STM Group shares last traded at GBX 33 ($0.44), with a volume of 10,000 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 33.40. The company has a market cap of £19.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.20.

In related news, insider Alan Roy Kentish acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of £93,000 ($122,869.60).

STM Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Gibraltar, Malta, Spain, the United Kingdom, Jersey, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Pensions, Life Assurance, Corporate Trustee Services, and Other Services. The company offers retirement, estate and succession planning, and wealth structuring services, as well as company and trust management services.

